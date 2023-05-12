Is this the most baffling Nigel Farage moment ever?

This is what happened when Right Said Fred appeared on GB News with Nigel Farage

Former UKIP leader turned GB News host is known for making attention grabbing comments and ill advised stunts.

Describing climate change as a ‘scam’. Saying that the ‘basic principle’ of Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech was ‘right’. Unveiling campaign billboards many compared to Nazi propaganda.

All of that is in his back catalogue. But the latest bizarre Farage moment is in a league of its own.

On a recent episode of his GB News show – Farage at Large – the show was closed by a performance of the 90s pop group Right Said Fred. While famous 30 years ago for their single ‘I’m Too Sexy’, Right Said Fred are now better known for their campaigning against Covid vaccines, lockdowns and measures to reduce congestion in urban areas.

Right Said Fred performing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on a show billed as ‘an action-packed hour of discussion and debate’ might sound surreal enough. But things took a turn in the closing moments.

Early in their performance, the band altered the words to their 1991 hit, instead singing: “Nigel’s a model, you know what I mean. And does his little turn on the catwalk. He shakes his little tush on the catwalk”.

As the show closed, Farage stood up from his desk and began dancing. Singer Richard Fairbrass called “get ’em off Nigel!” and Farage began to undress in what has been described by Twitter users as a ‘striptease’.

The baffling segment comes in the wake of GB News being found to have breached Ofcom rules after it allowed false claims to be aired about Covid-19 vaccines.

You can watch the segment here:

Nigel Farage concludes his GB News show with a bizarre dance (2023) pic.twitter.com/o4dEM4WvVQ — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) May 11, 2023

