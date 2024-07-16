Nigel Farage and Liz Truss to attend US Republican national convention

The British right are seeking to deepen their links and involvement with the Republicans in the U.S. ahead of a predicted Trump win.

Nigel Farage and Liz Truss are both attending the US Republican national convention taking place this week, where Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination to contest this year’s US presidential election.

In a sign that the British right are seeking to deepen their links and involvement with the Republicans in the U.S. ahead of a predicted Trump win, Farage and Truss are both expected to speak at the event.

After the assassination attempt on Trump, Farage had made plans to visit him to show his support.

The Guardian reports: “The convention, which runs from Monday to Thursday, also provides Farage with an opportunity to meet influential rightwing US figures as well as leveraging his personal brand in advance of his return as a presenter on Britain’s GB News channel.”

Truss has increasingly turned to the US in a bid to rehabilitate her political image after her premiership ended in disaster, also visiting the Heritage Foundation last year, after it had defended her disastrous economic policies.

That the British right-wing are seeking closer ties with their counterparts in the U.S. is a worrying development for progressives.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward