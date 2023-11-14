Attempted right-wing takeover of National Trust backed by Nigel Farage fails!

The anti-woke group, Restore Trust, had launched a renewed campaign to win seats on the Trust’s council this year after failing in their attempts last year, and this time they had the likes of Farage, along with the right-wing press backing them.
An attempt by a right-wing group to take over the National Trust, the UK’s largest charity, has failed after the candidates backed by the likes of Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg, failed to secure a place on the National Trust’s council in this year’s elections.
Why do the National Trust’s elections matter? Because what was at stake was the future not only of the UK’s largest charity but also one which owns more than 1,300 farms, 775 miles of coastline and 250,000 hectares of land, making it Britain’s largest private landowner.
Among RT’s list of candidates was Farage’s friend Lady Violet Manners. Yorkshire Bylines reports: “Manners is the eldest daughter of UKIP supporter the Duke of Rutland and her family’s estate, Belvoir Castle, has hosted fundraising events for the party. Farage has been a dinner guest at the castle which boasts 356 rooms and 16,000 acres of land.”
However, the National Trust scored a conclusive victory over the efforts of the Restore Trust and its candidates. Participation in the organisation’s AGM hit record levels this year as members rallied in their efforts to support the Trust.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
