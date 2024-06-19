Jeremy Corbyn predicted to lose to Labour in Islington North, poll predicts

Labour’s candidate Praful Nargund, a councillor in Islington is expected to defeat Corbyn, according to the poll.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is standing as an independent in Islington North, is predicted to lose to the Labour Party at the general election, a new poll has found.

Corbyn had declared last month he intended to stand as an independent candidate and was consequently expelled from the Labour Party. The former Labour leader had the whip removed after he claimed that accusations of anti-Semitism during his time as leader had been “overstated for political reasons”.

The MRP poll from Ipsos predicts that the Labour Party could win 453 seats and the Conservatives 115, giving Keir Starmer’s party a majority of 256. Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats could win 38 seats and the Scottish National party 15, three for the Greens and three for Reform UK.

Labour is on 43%, with Rishi Sunak’s Tories on 25%, Reform UK on 12%, the Lib Dems on 10%, the Greens on 6%, the SNP on 3% and Plaid Cymru on 1%.It could also mean that senior Conservative figures such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, Johnny Mercer and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg losing their seats.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward