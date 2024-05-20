Who could replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour’s candidate in Islington North?

With the general election fast approaching, the party last week launched the process to select a candidate, with applications for the seat closing today.

After the Labour Party formally launched the process to select a candidate for Islington North to replace Jeremy Corbyn, there have been a number of reports on who could apply to be selected as the party’s candidate in the constituency.

The former Labour leader has had the party whip suspended since 2020 over his response to the EHRC report into antisemitism, meaning he currently sits as an independent MP.

The human rights watchdog found that the Labour party had broken equalities law including harassment and discrimination over antisemitism in the party.

Corbyn claimed that the scale of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party had been “dramatically overstated” by opponents. A Labour spokesman said at the time that Mr Corbyn was being suspended “for a failure to retract” his words.

With the general election fast approaching, the party last week launched the process to select a candidate, with applications for the seat closing today.

So, who is reported to be in the running to be the Labour Party candidate in Islington North?

Paul Mason

Journalist Paul Mason is among those who has confirmed he will seek the Labour nomination for the safe seat.

In a post on X he added: “I worked hard for Jeremy Corbyn while leader and I hope to build on the decades of tireless work he’s done for local people. I backed Keir Starmer, and took part in his leadership campaign in 2020, because I knew he could put us where we are today – on the brink of a Labour government that will give Britain its future back.”

Christian Wolmar

Railway historian Christian Wolmar, who was Labour’s candidate in the 2016 Richmond by-election, has told the BBC he also intends to stand.

Praful Nargund

Labour insiders also suggested Islington councillor Praful Nargund could throw his hat in the ring. Nargund is chief executive of abc ivf, a chain of 15 clinics that he runs with his mother, Geeta, a gynaecologist.

Nargund’s website says that he is “using my experience to champion policies for a skills revolution for young people”.

Sheila Chapman

According to party insiders, Islington councillor Sheila Chapman is also reported to be considering her options.

London Assembly member Sem Moema

London Assembly member Sem Moema is also reported to be considering running. First elected in 2006, Sem has served as a councillor in London Borough of Hackney for over 8 years. She is the Mayoral Advisor for the Private Rented Sector and Affordability.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward