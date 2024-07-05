5 shocking facts about the scale of the Tory 2024 election defeat

Some key facts and figures to sum up just how bad it’s been for the Tories.

The Tories have been well and truly routed, sinking to their worst ever defeat in a general election.

Such is the scale of the Tory defeat, which has given the Labour Party a historic landslide that we thought we’d give you some key facts and figures to sum up just how bad it’s been for the Tories. 1.Tories lose 11 Cabinet ministers, the most in history. It’s so bad for the Conservatives that the party lost 11 Cabinet ministers in total, the most in history, beating the previous record of seven cabinet ministerial defeats in 1997. Here are the full 11 below:

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the CommonsAlex Chalk, the justice secretaryGrant Shapps, the defence secretaryGillian Keegan, the education secretaryDavid TC Davies, the Welsh secretaryMichelle Donelan, the science secretaryLucy Frazer, the culture secretaryMark Harper, the transport secretaryJohnny Mercer, Veterans’ MinisterSimon Hart, Chief WhipVictoria Prentis, Attorney General

2. Tories suffer worst election defeat in their parliamentary history

3. Conservatives lose all their seats in Wales

4.Tories lose Thatcher’s old seat

5. Labour is on course for a 170-seat majority in the House of Commons — the biggest since Tony Blair’s famous win in 1997.

It was so bad for the Tories that Rishi Sunak apologised to the country following the Conservative Party’s general election defeat – the worst in its parliamentary history.Labour is projected to form the next government, with a majority of 174. Currently they have 412 MPs, up 211 from the last election.The Tories are set for the worst result in their history. They have lost 250 seats and are currently on 121 seats.The Conservative Party has been completely wiped out in Wales.Labour won all but five of the 32 Welsh Commons seats, with four going to Plaid Cymru and one, Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe, to the Liberal Democrats.In a sign of how bad it was for the Tories, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s old seat of Finchley has been gained by the Labour Party.Labour’s Sarah Sackman took Finchley and Golders Green from the Conservatives, defeating Tory rival Alex Deane who polled 17,276, while Sackman secured 21,857 votes.