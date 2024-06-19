DEVASTATING poll for Rishi Sunak shows Tories heading for worst ever defeat

It could also mean that senior Conservative figures such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, Johnny Mercer and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg losing their seats.

Rishi Sunak has been hit with yet another devastating poll, after it was revealed that the Tories are headed for their worst ever defeat.

In its first MRP poll of the general election, Ipsos estimated Labour could win 453 seats and the Conservatives 115, giving Keir Starmer’s party a majority of 256. Elsewhere, the

Liberal Democrats could win 38 seats and the Scottish National party 15, three for the Greens and three for Reform UK.

Labour is on 43%, with Rishi Sunak’s Tories on 25%, Reform UK on 12%, the Lib Dems on 10%, the Greens on 6%, the SNP on 3% and Plaid Cymru on 1%.

The Ipsos poll also finds that 117 seats are on a knife edge as they have a winning margin of less than five percentage points, with undecided voters having a huge influence on the final outcome.

The latest poll shows the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories, and Sunak’ failure to turn his party’s fortunes around.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward