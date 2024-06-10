Mick Lynch tears into Nigel Farage

“We are not happy with the way he plays with racism and division, Islamophobia and xenophobia"

The General Secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, has slammed Nigel Farage and his politics of ‘racism and division, Islamophobia and xenophobia’, as he tore into the leader of Reform UK.

In a clip widely shared on social media, Lynch said: “There will never be an endorsement from the RMT for Nigel Farage or his politics or his stance.

“We are not happy with the way he plays with racism and division, Islamophobia and xenophobia, it’s not helpful. I thought we’d got past that time and we don’t want that kind of thing developing in our country.

“He trades on frustration but it’s the wrong type of negative politics as far as we’re concerned and we’re completely opposed to all of that and we will always make a stand against racism and fascism and division in working class communities.”

It comes as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged the Tories to ‘welcome’ Nigel Farage into the party in order to “unite the right”.

The former Home Secretary said there was “not much difference” between Mr Farage’s Reform UK party and the Conservatives in terms of policy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward