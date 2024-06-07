Labour expected to pledge Palestinian state recognition in manifesto

The manifesto will also include guarantees on workers’ rights, recruiting more teachers and “driving down” net migration.

The Labour Party is expected to use its manifesto to pledge recognition of a Palestinian state before the end of any peace process, it is being reported.

The manifesto – which will be signed off later today by party officials and unions, is expected to be officially launched next Thursday.

The Guardian reports: “Keir Starmer is planning to use the Labour manifesto to make his strongest commitment on Palestinian statehood since the war in Gaza started, sources have told the Guardian, in a move to shore up the party’s core support on the left.

“People with knowledge of the document say the Labour leader is expected to include a pledge to recognise Palestine before the end of any peace process, and to make sure such a move does not get vetoed by a neighbouring country.”

Elsewhere, the manifesto is reported to be cautious on spending commitments given the state of the economy and is expected to focus on Keir Starmer’s six pledges, which include delivering economic stability, cutting NHS waiting times, launching a new border security command, setting up GB energy (a publicly owned energy company), recruiting 6,500 new teachers and cracking down on anti-social behaviour.

The party is also reportedly considering a promise to lower the retirement age for ambulance workers as a way to boost recruitment and retention. The manifesto will also include guarantees on workers’ rights, recruiting more teachers and “driving down” net migration.

