Labour increases huge poll lead over the Conservatives

Sunak’s multiple resets are clearly not working, nor are his attempts to portray himself as the ‘change candidate’.

The Labour Party has increased its poll lead over the Tories, with Labour now ahead by 24 points, as support for the Tories continues to plummet.

It means that Labour now has more than double the support of the Tories. YouGov puts Sir Keir Starmer and his party on 46%, while the Tories are on 22%.

Sir Keir also has a big lead over Mr Sunak on who will make the best PM, with 30% backing to 18%.

The poll findings come as Starmer warned a meeting of Labour MPs earlier this week that Sunak could still call a surprise general election in the spring, telling his party to get ready to campaign within months.

The Labour leader also said last week that his party will meet “fire with fire” if the Conservatives resort to dirty tactics during the general election campaign.

In an interview with Sky’s Beth Rigby, asked if he would be “going high” or “going low” in the election campaign, Starmer replied:

“I’ve made my case, a positive case this morning for hope, for change. I don’t think the Tories can make that argument.

“They will go low. What I’m saying is if they want to go with fire into this election, we will meet their fire with fire.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward