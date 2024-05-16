What are the Labour Party’s six election pledges?

Keir Starmer is unveiling the pledges at an event in Essex today, which will also be attended by the whole shadow cabinet, following on from an excellent set of local election results.

The Labour Party is today making a pre-election pitch to voters with six pledges, which will form a key part of the party’s election campaign.

The six pledges include stabilising the economy, cutting NHS waiting times, setting up Great British Energy, cracking down on antisocial behaviour, recruiting 6,500 new teachers and launching a new Border Security command.

The launch of a new border security command was added as a sixth pledge as part of a separate mission for migration with the topic of small boats rising up the political agenda.

Today’s event will see the Labour Party launches its biggest advertising blitz since the 2019 election.

The Labour Party has said that the pledges are “not the sum total of what a Labour government hopes to achieve” and that they are merely a “downpayment” on Labour’s manifesto.

The pledges will form a key party of Labour’s election campaign, with Starmer said to have told shadow cabinet members prior to the event that the “next phase” of Labour’s campaign will be to “give people back a belief in change” and show the party can make a “real difference” to their lives.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward