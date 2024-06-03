DEVASTATING poll for Rishi Sunak shows Tory support falling EVEN FURTHER

It's just getting worse for the Tories...

Another week, another disastrous poll for the Tories. Last week, we had one poll that suggested Rishi Sunak’s party could end up on just 20 seats, and another which had the Tories behind the Green Party among under 30s. This week, we have a mega-poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies which indicates that support for the Tories is still falling.

According to the poll, which had a larger-than-usual sample size of 10,000 voters, Labour have now opened up a 26 point lead over the Tories.

The poll found that 46% of voters are intending to vote Labour, 20% Tory, 14% Reform, 10% Lib Dem and 5% Green.

Crucially, Redfield & Wilton found that support for the Tories had dropped 3 points since the last poll conducted by the firm. At 20%, support for the Tories is the joint-lowest the firm has found since Sunak became prime minister.

The fieldwork for the poll was carried out from 31 May to 2 June. The 3 point drop in support for the Tories is compared to Redfield & Wilton’s previous poll carried out from 25 May to 27 June.

In more bad news for Sunak, Starmer has now opened up his largest ever lead with the polling firm on who the public think would make the best prime minister. 46% say Starmer would be the better prime minister, compared to just 26% who say Sunak.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons