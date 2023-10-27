This poll shows the damning public verdict on Rishi Sunak’s record

More people believe the earth is flat than think Rishi Sunak has achieved a great deal as prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s beleaguered government is on track for electoral oblivion according to the latest polls. Labour currently have a more than 20 point lead over the Tories and Keir Starmer’s party look set to win an landslide at the next general election.

Headline voting intention polls tell us part of the story of what the public’s attitudes towards the government. Polls which look specifically at the government’s record in office also indicate what voters think about Sunak’s party.

A new poll from YouGov has found that just 2 per cent of the public think that the government has achieved “a great deal” in the last year. A whopping 77 per cent of the public by contrast think the government has achieved “not very much” or “not much at all”.

Sunak came to office almost exactly a year ago, and the poll therefore indicates a damning verdict on his time in Number 10.

The scale of this was put into stark context by the journalist Adam Bienkov. He put it bluntly: “More British people now believe the Earth is flat (3%) than believe Rishi Sunak has achieved a great deal as Prime Minister (2%).”

That’s about as far of an endorsement for the government’s record as it’s possible to get…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons