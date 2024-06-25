BREAKING: Tory party withdraws support for two candidates embroiled in betting scandal

The Tory Party says it has withdrawn support for two candidates embroiled in the betting scandal.

Craig Williams and Laura Saunders are being investigated by the Gambling Commission over an alleged bet she made about the date of the General Election.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing internal enquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as Parliamentary Candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence. Gamblers are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet nor are they allowed to instruct someone else on their behalf.

Sunak had been under growing pressure to withdraw support for Tory party MPs and staff involved in the scandal. In total four Tories are being investigated by the Gambling Commission for placing bets on the date of the general election.

Nick Mason, the party’s data chief, has taken a leave of absence after becoming the latest Tory to be reportedly investigated.

