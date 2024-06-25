Tory election candidate describes party as a ‘shower of shit’

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell made the comments in a campaign video posted on Facebook, while still pleading with voters to vote for him in Colchester.

With less than 10 days to go until the general election, it’s got so bad for the Tories that even one of their own candidates has described them as a ‘shower of shit’.

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell made the comments in a campaign video posted on Facebook, while still pleading with voters to vote for him in Colchester.

His comments come as the Tories continue to trail the Labour Party by 20 points in the polls, amid predictions of an electoral wipeout. In recent weeks, the party has also been embroiled in a betting scandal, in which at least four senior Tories are being investigated by the Gambling Commission over placing bets on the day of the general election, using insider information.

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence.

Nonetheless, Cracknell urged people in his campaign video to still vote Tory despite his own view of them.

He said: “Why am I still canvassing and delivering leaflets? Because I believe the Conservative way is the best for the country. Freedom to succeed, protection of our national security and personal responsibility.”

The local Labour Party in Colchester shared Cracknell’s video and posted on X, Cracknell “admits what the rest of us already know about the Conservatives”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward