Tory election candidate describes party as a ‘shower of shit’

Left Foot Forward News

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell made the comments in a campaign video posted on Facebook, while still pleading with voters to vote for him in Colchester.

Tory candidate

With less than 10 days to go until the general election, it’s got so bad for the Tories that even one of their own candidates has described them as a ‘shower of shit’.

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell made the comments in a campaign video posted on Facebook, while still pleading with voters to vote for him in Colchester.

His comments come as the Tories continue to trail the Labour Party by 20 points in the polls, amid predictions of an electoral wipeout. In recent weeks, the party has also been embroiled in a betting scandal, in which at least four senior Tories are being investigated by the Gambling Commission over placing bets on the day of the general election, using insider information.

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence.

Nonetheless, Cracknell urged people in his campaign video to still vote Tory despite his own view of them.

He said: “Why am I still canvassing and delivering leaflets? Because I believe the Conservative way is the best for the country. Freedom to succeed, protection of our national security and personal responsibility.”

The local Labour Party in Colchester shared Cracknell’s video and posted on X, Cracknell “admits what the rest of us already know about the Conservatives”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Tory Director of Campaigning investigated by Gambling watchdog over alleged bet relating to timing of general election
  2. Tory candidate for Tamworth posted chart telling parents who can’t feed kids to ‘f*** off’
  3. Tory candidate admits his party has let the country down in grovelling statement
  4. Rishi Sunak roasted by Question Time audience member over ‘lack of ethics’ that have come to define Tory party
Comments are closed.