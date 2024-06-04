BOMBSHELL snap poll shows public narrowly think Sunak won first leaders debate

Sunak was just ahead of Starmer according to YouGov

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in the leaders debate

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer went head to head in the first leaders debate of the general election campaign.

Immediately following the debate, YouGov polled the public on who performed best in the debate.

They found that 46% of those who watched the debate think Sunak won, compared to 45% who think Starmer won. The remaining 9% say they didn’t know. When excluding the ‘don’t knows’, the headline figures were 51% for Sunak and 49% for Starmer.

In the debate, the Tory and Labour leaders clashed over the economy, the NHS, and Sunak’s proposal to reintroduce national service.

A number of other televised debates have already been announced, including some which will feature representatives from the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and the Greens.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

