Leaders debate: Audience laughs in Rishi Sunak’s face over National Service proposal

His flagship policy isn't going down too well..

The first UK-wide general election leaders debate took place this evening in Manchester. It saw Tory leader Rishi Sunak go head to head with Labour leader Keir Starmer and was broadcast on ITV.

In the closing question during the debate, Sunak and Starmer were asked about what they offer for young people’s future.

In response, Sunak took the opportunity to wheel out the Tories’ plans to reintroduce National Service.

“We have an enormous amount to be proud as our country, but we do need to do more to make sure our young people […] get the opportunities that they deserve. So that’s why we will introduce a modern form of National Service, and I think it’s going to be transformational for young people in our country.”

After that sentence, the camera panned to the audience, many members of which were visibly and audibly laughing at Sunak’s comments.

Clearly the bizarre throwback policy of reintroducing National Service isn’t going down too well with the public…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward