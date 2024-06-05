Second poll on first leaders debate finds Keir Starmer came out on top

Did Starmer win the debate?
Last night’s head to head debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer saw the two party leaders clash over tax, the NHS and the cost of living crisis. Immediately following the debate, YouGov polled the public and found that they narrowly thought Sunak performed better.
However, a second poll has now been released which shows the opposite. Savanta’s poll on the debate found that 44% of people who saw the debate think Starmer won, compared to 39% who think Sunak won. The remaining 17% said they didn’t know.
Savanta also found that the public thought Starmer had better answers on major issues including the NHS and public services, the economy and the cost of living, and defence security.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.