Lee Anderson brutally mocked over bizarre full English breakfast comment

'It must be exhausting being this tedious'

The former Tory MP Lee Anderson has been brutally ridiculed for worrying that his full English breakfast might be cancelled, in a desperate post on social media.

The MP for Ashfield who defected to Reform UK in March is no stranger to making bizarre and prejudiced comments, but his recent post, baiting concern over his sorry-looking fry up, received a barrage of ridicule.

Anderson took to social media to post a picture of a ‘Full English Breakfast’ on X with the caption, “A great start to the day but how long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist?”

It didn’t take long before his anguish was ripped apart, with Director of Research for anti-racist campaign group Hope not Hate commenting, “it must be exhausting being this tedious.”

One X user said: “Notice how 30p uses “highly educated” as a pejorative term?”

Another quipped: “Lee, you’re shouting at sausages.”

And another: “If you find you have no “woke” story to rail against on a particular day, just make a hypothetical one up.”

Journalist Caitlin Moran said about the picture: “One day Lee Anderson will finally break character and admit how hard it was to keep this joke going. An extraordinary performance.”

Others took offence to the state of the fry-up itself, accusing Anderson of “lacking national pride.”

A steak and seafood restaurant said: “Your fry up is not racist. It’s an insult to the English. There was a time when we had proper fry ups, not limp efforts with one rasher of bacon, what appears to be stewed mushrooms and no toast. Where’s your national pride, man.”

Lee Anderson was condemned for making racist and Islamophobia comments earlier this year about the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who he suggested was being controlled by Muslim extremists, which saw him lose the Tory whip. It led to a hate speech complaint being opened against him by the police.

He has also previously been condemned over alleged links to white supremacists. So he doesn’t need an English breakfast to be accused of racism.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward