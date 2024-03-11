Lee Anderson defects to Reform UK

Hope Not Hate branded him 'one of the most extreme and divisive MPs in parliament'

The right wing MP Lee Anderson has joined Reform UK – the outfit previously known as the Brexit Party that was set up by Nigel Farage.

Anderson had the Tory whip suspended after suggesting that Sadiq Khan was under the control of ‘Islamists’ on GB News. Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London, and they’ve got control of Starmer as well.”

In joining Reform UK, he becomes the party’s first ever MP.

Speaking after announcing his defection, Anderson said: “My opinions are shared by millions of people around the country”, and that “we are allowing people into our country who will never adopt our values.”

Anderson has long been a deeply controversial figure in British politics. Initially in the Labour Party, he was suspended while serving as a councillor. He went on to join the Tories, becoming an MP at the 2019 general election.

Known as a staunch culture warrior, he has a string of controversial comments to his name, including around migration, welfare and tenants of social housing.

Speaking following his defection, Georgie Laming, Director of Campaigns at the anti-extremism organisation Hope Not Hate said: “Lee Anderson is one of the most extreme and divisive MPs in Parliament. He’s said immigrants should “f*** off back to France” and made Islamophobic comments about Sadiq Khan.

Joining Reform UK tells us all we need to know about Anderson and his new party.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward