Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson slammed ‘over link to white supremacists’

Anderson is facing further condemnation for his links to Nazi-supporting members of a scooter club.

Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson is facing further questions after being appointed to the role, following revelations of his alleged links to white supremacists.

Anderson, no stranger to controversy, was appointed as Deputy Chair following Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle earlier this month. He has previously been slammed for his offensive remarks, including claiming that foodbank users don’t know how to cook and budget properly. The MP for Ashfield also criticised the England football team for taking the knee.

Now Anderson is facing further condemnation for his links to Nazi-supporting members of a scooter club. The Tory MP has been pictured with a member of Skegby Scooter Club who has worn a ‘white pride’ T-shirt.

Anderson described members as “real salt of the Earth people” who “make me feel proud to be Ashfield born and bred”.

The Sunday Mirror now reports that Nathan Bratby, another club regular who has been pictured with former miner Anderson, supports white supremacist punk bands.

And a third man, Paul Reeson, seen with a trophy and shaking hands with Mr Anderson, published a social media post telling British Muslims : “This is England, my England. If you don’t like me, or my fellow English men and women, leave our shores… or feel the wrath of the steel in my hand.”

Photos on Facebook show Bratby in shirts with the logos of neo-Nazi bands Skrewdriver and Whitelaw.

Anderson has also repeatedly praised the club and spoken warmly of Martin “Fluke” Dudley, who the Sunday Mirror reports is known as Martin Fluke on social media and was named on a leaked list of BNP members in 2007.

Dudley has an Odin’s Cross, often-used white supremacist symbol, tattooed on his calf. He told the Miirror: “I wear what I want and have any tattoo I want, okay?”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

