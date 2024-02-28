Iain Dale delivers brutal takedown of Lee Anderson

“I used to think Sayeeda Warsi was going way over the top in some of her comments, but she’s been proved right.”

Journalist and presenter Iain Dale, has launched a blistering attack on Lee Anderson, after the latter had the Tory whip withdrawn over Islamophobic comments he made about the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Anderson, who has received widespread condemnation, has refused to apologise for his comments, after telling GB News last week that Islamists” had “got control” of the mayor of London.

His Islamophobic and bigoted remarks were slammed by Khan as well as senior Tories including Sajid Javid, who branded them “a ridiculous thing to say”.

The Conservative peer Gavin Barwell, who was Theresa May’s chief of staff in No 10, described Anderson’s comments as a “despicable slur”.

With Anderson’s refusal to apologise for his remarks, the controversy has continued, and now Dale has slammed the Ashfield MP as a “serial offender”, during a brutal takedown.

Dale told Politics Live: “To put myself in the position of an ordinary British Muslim, who hears these comments, if I were an ordinary British Muslim I would consider them Islamophobic, without a shadow of a doubt.

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it probably is a duck. But I don’t know why we’re all so surprised at this, because he’s a serial offender, remember he told asylum seekers to F off back to France. He should’ve been sacked for that, instead Number 10 came out and supported him.”

Dale went on to say that he thought that there was a hierarchy of racism within the Conservative Party. He added: “I used to think Sayeeda Warsi was going way over the top in some of her comments, but she’s been proved right.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward