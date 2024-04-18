Stephen Flynn praised for perfect takedown of Liz Truss’s legacy

'The public are fed up of Liz Truss. She destroyed many of the hopes and aspirations of a generation'

Stephen Flynn MP has been praised online after laying into the legacy of Liz Truss following her stint as Prime Minister and offered her some sound advice.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has spent the week promoting her new book and attempting to deflect from the economic damage caused in the aftermath of her and Kwasi Kwarteng’s infamous mini-budget two years ago.

However the real-life effects of her disastrous, unfunded tax cuts were laid out by the Scottish National Party Westminster leader, who was commended for his sharp takedown of her time in and after Downing Street.

Asked on ITV’s Peston show this week where he would put the balance of responsibility for the fiscal crisis caused by the mini-budget, Flynn laid into the Tory Party and Liz Truss’s legacy.

During the interview on Wednesday, Flynn said: “It’s on the Conservative party’s doorstep because it was the Conservative party as an entirety that put Liz Truss in the position where she was able to do the damage that she did.”

He went on: “Isn’t it remarkable that someone has gone from being Prime Minister, the most important person in the country, and in the space of just 18 months has turned into a crank conspiracy theorist who thinks the world was out to get them.

“The reality is, the public are fed up of Liz Truss. She destroyed many of the hopes and aspirations of a generation.

“And rather than touring TV studios and trying to sell books, she should go into a darkened room, sitting there, reflecting on the damage she’s done, and hopefully apologise one day.”

The SNP MP received wide praise and agreement online for his comments.

