Liz Truss is ‘plotting a comeback’

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who caused economic turmoil with her disastrous mini-budget and was booted out of office after just 45 days, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, is ‘plotting a comeback’.

Showing no humility after her policies were discredited, Politico reports that Truss ‘may be planning an intervention this weekend, possibly via a piece in a Sunday newspaper’. She is said to want to keep the low-taxation flame alive ahead of the budget in March, clearly learning no lessons after her unfunded tax cuts, which disproportionately benefited the rich, tanked the economy.

The Conservative Growth Group backed by Liz Truss now has more than 50 MPs signed up and plans to meet again next Wednesday and the WhatsApp group of Tory MPs that once supported Truss has been fired up again.

Emily Maitlis told News Agents that a “very senior Conservative” told her: “I suspect the only people shouting ‘come back’ will be wearing white coats.”

Truss reportedly wants to ‘position herself as someone who was not understood at the time – an intellectual visionary.’

Reacting to Truss’ rumoured return, Labour shadow cabinet minister Karl Turner tweeted: “Tories are so desperate they are apparently calling on Liz Truss to come back? How many months ago was it that ‘kamikwasi’ Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy. Interest rates went up again today btw.”

