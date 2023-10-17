Liz Truss wants to deliver another budget

Truss is once again advocating unfunded tax cuts and deregulation

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was booted out of office after just 49 days after her disastrous mini-budget resulted in financial turmoil and caused the pound to collapse, wants to have a go at delivering another budget.

Showing no sense of humility after her disastrous policies sent bills soaring for families, Truss wants to propose an alternative budget a week before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement on 22 November.

Her report, published by her ‘Growth Commission’ will challenge ‘conventional thinking’, advocating the same disastrous policies such as unfunded tax cuts and deregulation that caused so much financial turmoil, which resulted in her being ousted.

“One of the exciting things about the Growth Commission budget is that we are looking at both tax and fiscal policy as well as domestic regulatory policy,” said Shanker Singham, co-chair of the Growth Commission.

Over recent weeks and months, Truss has been blaming everyone else for the economic turmoil caused by her mini-budget, defending her policies.

Last month she accused the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility of being part of ‘an orthodoxy that was gradually moving to the left’ for frustrating her economic plans.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward