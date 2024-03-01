Bombshell poll shows just how unpopular the Tories are in London

The findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories in the capital,

A new poll shows just how unpopular the Tories are in London, ahead of a general election expected to take place later this year.

The poll, carried out by YouGov for the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University, and reported by the Evening Standard, found that support for the Tories is just at 17%, with Labour on 52%.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Reform UK are each all on ten per cent.

The Standard reports: “Labour is ahead of the Tories among all age groups including those 65 and over, by 34 per cent to 31 per cent for the latter.

“For Londoners aged 18-to-24 the respective split is 65 per cent to 13 per cent, 25-to 49 it is 58 per cent to 12 per cent, and 50 to 64 it is 49 per cent to 18 per cent.”

The findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tories in the capital, with the London mayoral elections also due to take place on the 2nd May 2024.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan has opened up a 25-point lead over Tory candidate Susan Hall, according to the Standard.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward