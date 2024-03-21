Bombshell poll suggests Tories could end up with just 36 seats after next election

The latest poll will do little to calm Tory nerves ahead of the general election, with a number of factions within the party looking at replacing Sunak.

A new poll shows just how much Tory support among the public has collapsed, as the party continues to trail the Labour Party and Tory MPs plot to remove Rishi Sunak.

The poll, carried out by YouGov for the Times, shows that the Tories are set to win just 36 seats at the General Election, handing Labour a comfortable 398 majority in the House of Commons.

It puts the Tories on just 19%, which is the same share the party received at their lowest ebb in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget. Meanwhile, the Labour Party is on 44% of the vote, while Reform UK received their highest ever poll rating at 15%.

To make matters worse for the Tories they also appear to have lost support among older voters who usually make up much of their support base. YouGov states: “Even among the oldest Britons, who have been the Conservatives’ biggest bastion of support in recent years, only 32% say they intend to vote Tory.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward