Tories face wipeout at next election and will win fewer seats than SNP, poll finds

15 Cabinet ministers would lose their seats including Sunak, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Suella Braverman.

The Conservative Party faces being wiped out as the official opposition if a snap election were to take place, a new poll has found.

According to the Telegraph, a large scale poll of 28,000 people found that the Labour Party would gain 306 seats, taking its total number of MPs to a record 509 out of 650 seats available.

Meanwhile, the Tories would drop from 365 seats won at the 2019 election to just 45. The SNP would have 50 MPs. According to the poll, the Liberal Democrats would more than double their number of MPs from 11 to 23.

The polling, carried out by pollsters Find Out Now and experts Electoral Calculus, took place between Jan 27 to Feb 5, before Rishi Sunak carried out a reshuffle of his ministerial team.

If the results were replicated at a general election, 15 Cabinet ministers would lose their seats including Sunak, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary. Ex-prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and Kwasi Kwarteng would also lose their seats.

It comes as the Tory party continues to find itself mired in allegations of corruption, cronyism and sleaze.

According to the latest Savanta poll, the Labour Party has opened up a 19 point lead over the Tories. The party was on 46 points, compared to the Tories’ 27.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.