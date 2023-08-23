Bombshell poll suggests Tories could win fewer seats than the Lib Dems

The Tories could be heading for wipeout

A shock new poll has suggested the Tories are on track for electoral wipeout at the next general election. According polling firm Deltapoll’s latest figures, Labour currently has a 25 point lead on the Tories.

The latest figures from the firm suggest Labour would win 50% of the vote if a general election were held today, with the Tories on 25%. The Lib Dems are on 9%, the Greens on 7%, Reform on 4% and the SNP on 3%.

Polling aggregator Stats for Lefties has modelled what would happen if this result was replicated at the next election. Astonishingly, it would leave the Tories on fewer seats than the Liberal Democrats.

According to Stats for Lefties, the poll would give Labour an unprecedented majority, with 496 seats going to Keir Starmer’s party. The Lib Dems would be the main opposition with 55 seats, with the Tories trailing behind on 51.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrew Parson / Number 10 – Creative Commons

