Liz Truss attended US conference where ‘Nazis mingled openly’

Liz Truss made a speech at the far-right conference plugging her new book

A US conference for conservative activists where Liz Truss gave a speech promoting her new book also saw Nazis ‘mingle openly’ and spread antisemitic conspiracy theories , it was reported.

Reporter Ben Goggin of NBC News shared pictures from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last week showing people identified as Nazis wearing official CPAC badges.

According to the NBC report, racist conspiracy theorists did not meet any perceptible resistance to attend the four-day gathering of the far-right this year, compared to previous years, as the journalist noted a number of Nazis in attendance.

The CPAC has furiously denied the allegations, saying that the claims Nazi’s were present at its 2024 conference were, “false, misleading and grossly manipulative”.

Matt Schlapp, CPAC chairman, said: “When we come across someone at CPAC peddling any kind of anti-semitism, we deal with them immediately.”

However in response, videos and images of Nazis at the conference were posted, including of someone giving a Nazi salute in the lobby of the conference hotel.

Another picture shows Ryan Sanchez, previous member of the Nazi “Rise Above Movement” shaking hands inside the conference area with Jared Taylor, founder of American Renaissance which promotes pseudoscience spouting ideas of white supremacy.

Politico also reported that self-proclaimed white supremacist Bryan Betancur was in attendance at Liz Truss’s speech at the conference, where she plugged her new book and blamed a “deep state” conspiracy for her downfall in power. Betancur, sporting a QAnon shirt, said Truss’s speech was “educational” and “inspirational”.

Aside from flogging her ‘Ten Years to Save the West’ book and seeking validation from a room full of the far-right, Liz Truss went on to have an interview with Trump-ally Steve Bannon, staying silent when he called Tommy Robinson a ‘hero’ during the interview.

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for failing to take action against extremism in his party after Liz Truss shared a platform with the far-right commentator and spread bizarre conspiracy theories about the “deep state”.

Labour MP’s have called on the former Prime Minister to be investigated “at the very least” over her recent appearances in the US.

