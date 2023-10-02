Liz Truss will host ‘growth rally’ at Tory party conference

Truss is urging Sunak to be bolder and tackle the UK’s low-growth ‘crisis’.

Showing no signs of humility after her premiership ended in disaster as a result of her disastrous economic policies, former Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to hold a ‘growth rally’ at a fringe event at Conservative Party conference today.

Truss, who became Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister after being booted out of office after just 49 days after her mini-budget resulted in financial turmoil, causing the pound to crash, is sending a clear message to Rishi Sunak that she intends to keep championing her disastrous economic policies.

Truss along with Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel and Ranil Jayawardena will host the ‘Great British growth rally’ to push for a plan to ‘make Britain grow again’.

The former Prime Minister has in recent weeks shown just how little self-reflection she’s been engaged in. At a speech at the Institute of Government last month, Truss claimed that her economic policies were right all along and the economic meltdown they caused was everyone else’s fault. She has accused the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility of being part of ‘an orthodoxy that was gradually moving to the left’, for frustrating her economic plans.

Now Truss is urging Sunak to be bolder and tackle the UK’s low-growth ‘crisis’.

The Guardian reports that having realised she is unpopular among the parliamentary party, Truss is now seeking to influence new candidates seeking to win office. She is hosting networking drinks at her favoured private members’ club, 5 Hertford Street, for those she sees as up and coming in the Conservative party.

One source told the Guardian: “Liz is not expecting an immediate return on investment.

“But she thinks that if you put in enough time with enough people, you’ll drag the general impression of the party in one direction.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.