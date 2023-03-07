Nigel Farage speaks at American CPAC conference of right-wing fanatics

The arch Brexiteer described Trump as the ‘bravest man he ever met’

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was in America last week, speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) of right-wing fanatics, which also saw Donald Trump deliver a speech where he shared wild conspiracy theories.

Farage was CPAC’s guest of honour on Thursday night, after he flew to Maryland to tell Republican Americans how to run their country and where his fellow right-wingers railed against ‘globalist liberals’.

The arch Brexiteer described Trump as the ‘bravest man he ever met’ and also slammed governments for taking away liberties and freedoms during the Covid pandemic.

He took aim at all the countries that he believes have become too left-wing for his liking, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand. At one point, he even told the audience proudly that he had broken lockdown rules: “I’ve admitted today that I also broke lots of other lockdown rules”, to which he received much applause.

Farage feels completely comfortable speaking at an event where Trump went on to share wild conspiracy theories. The former President told the CPAC audience that “killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan” and that “New York City is more dangerous than ever”.

As Crooked Media reports, New York City reported 438 murders in 2022, in a city of 8.5 million, compared to 2,262 in 1990, when the city was smaller. That’s more than an 80 percent decrease, according to data from the police department of New York.

Trump also went on to baselessly claimed that “NATO wouldn’t even exist if I didn’t get them to pay up.”

That Farage is so comfortable speaking at such an event shows how plugged in the UK right is to such fanatical ideas.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

