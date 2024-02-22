Liz Truss ridiculed after revealing ludicrous cover of new book

The UK’s shortest lived prime minister isn’t known for her humility. After serving just 49 days in Number 10, Liz Truss was forced to resign after causing economic chaos and tanking the Tories in the opinion polls.

With that kind of record behind her, you might expect Truss to take some time away from publicly opining about the state of the world. We aren’t so lucky.

Instead, Truss is set to have a new book published. She has now revealed the cover of the US edition on Twitter/X. That cover has been met with widespread ridicule.

The book’s title – Ten Years to Save the West: Leading the Revolution Against Globalism, Socialism, and the Liberal Establishment – has been at the centre of the roasting.

The TUC tweeted: “Ten years to save the West…but only 44 days to crash the economy?”

Former parliamentary staffer Tara Jane O’Reilly made a similar comment, tweeting: “‘ten years to save the west’ seems an awfully long vision for someone who could only do 49 days as PM”.

The journalist Rachel Charlton-Dailey mocked the idea of the ‘liberal establishment’, tweeting: “the liberal establishment being… the tory government that’s been in power for 14 years?? okay got it Liz”.

The title wasn’t the only subject of people’s ridicule. The cover also describes Liz Truss as the ‘former Prime Minister of Great Britain’.

Former Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler tweeted: “Perhaps someone should tell Liz Truss that she was actually the prime minister of the United Kingdom – that is, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. But, hey, maybe the Deep State designed her book cover.”

The journalist Caroline Mortimer also pointed out that the description of Truss’ former job was incomplete. She tweeted: “Do you only get to add the ‘and Northern Ireland’ bit when you’ve been in the job for more than 100 days?”

The journalist Jonn Elledge ultimately had the most brutal putdown. He tweeted: “not a great sign, from a sales perpective, that she needs a footnote explaining who she is”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Number 10 – Creative Commons