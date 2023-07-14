Shock new poll shows just how detached from reality Tory MPs really are

Did someone say out of touch?

Labour are currently around 20 points ahead of the Tories in the opinion polls. Most commentators and polling experts have therefore concluded that the next general election will lead to a change of government – possibly with a landslide for Keir Starmer’s party. Analysis of the polls at the end of June suggested that Labour could win as many as 475 seats.

While most people can see the writing on the wall for the Tories, there’s one group of people that seem to have missed the memo – Tory MPs themselves.

A new poll of Tory MPs from YouGov has shown how detached from reality they really are. YouGov found that a staggering 53% of Tory MPs think that their party will win the next general election.

That’s in contrast to 55% of the public who think Labour will form the next government. Even a plurality – 48% – of Tory voters think Labour are on track to win the next election.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons

