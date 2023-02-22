Latest opinion poll would leave Tories in FOURTH place at next election

The Tories could be heading for complete electoral oblivion

The Tories’ polling woes are refusing to abate. Labour have been over 20 points ahead on average since Liz Truss’ disastrous 49 days in Number 10.

A new poll suggests things are going from bad to worse. YouGov has found that Labour are polling at 50%, with the Tories trailing a whopping 28 points behind on 22%. The poll has found support for Labour is up 3 points since YouGov’s last survey.

And according to polling aggregator Stats for Lefties, if this poll were repeated in a general election, the Tories would win just 17 seats. That result would be an unprecedented electoral oblivion, with the Tories never having received less than 30% of the vote in a general election.

That same projection has the SNP on 45 seats and the Liberal Democrats on 23, meaning the Tories would go from having an 80-seat majority in parliament to being the fourth largest party overnight.

YouGov also found that Labour leader Keir Starmer leads Rishi Sunak by 13 points on who the public think would make the best prime minister.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Pippa Fowles / Number 10 – Creative Commons

