Count Binface has 12-point lead over Nigel Farage, according to latest head-to-head poll

Could it happen?! Could Nigel Farage’s publicity stunt backfire and result in him losing his seat to novelty candidate Count Binface?

According to a poll carried out by IPSOS, Count Binface has a 12-point lead over Farage in a head-to-head poll of British voters, who were asked who they would prefer to win the Clacton by-election.

Count Binface is on 33%, while Nigel Farage is on 21%.

Although the data from the poll is not based solely on Clacton voters, but rather voters across the country, it is nonetheless not great news for Farage.

The Reform UK leader decided to trigger the by-election after facing growing questions over financial support he has received and his failure to declare it.

Farage has been under investigation since May over a failure to declare a £5m gift he received from a billionaire Reform donor before he became an MP.

And there are calls for another probe after he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.