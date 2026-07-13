News

Count Binface has 12-point lead over Nigel Farage, according to latest head-to-head poll

Could it happen?! Could Nigel Farage’s publicity stunt backfire and result in him losing his seat to novelty candidate Count […]

Basit Mahmood · 1 min read
Count binface

Could it happen?! Could Nigel Farage’s publicity stunt backfire and result in him losing his seat to novelty candidate Count Binface?

According to a poll carried out by IPSOS, Count Binface has a 12-point lead over Farage in a head-to-head poll of British voters, who were asked who they would prefer to win the Clacton by-election.

Count Binface is on 33%, while Nigel Farage is on 21%.

Although the data from the poll is not based solely on Clacton voters, but rather voters across the country, it is nonetheless not great news for Farage.

The Reform UK leader decided to trigger the by-election after facing growing questions over financial support he has received and his failure to declare it.

Farage has been under investigation since May over a failure to declare a £5m gift he received from a billionaire Reform donor before he became an MP.

And there are calls for another probe after he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

Related posts:

  1. Britons see Nigel Farage as incompetent, untrustworthy and dislikeable
  2. Why Nigel Farage could face back-to-back by-elections in Clacton
  3. Nigel Farage’s approval rating plummets as questions continue over his finances
  4. Nadhim Zahawi makes himself look like a fool trying to defend Nigel Farage

Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.

You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.

Donate today

Related Articles

Green Party Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Hannah Spencer News

Unions back Green MP Hannah Spencer’s plan to table new bill on maximum workplace temperatures

Olivia Barber ·
A photo of Andy Burnham making his first big leadership speech this morning Opinion

Andy Burnham’s first 100 days must mark a decisive break with Keir Starmer’s cautious government

Kate Osborne ·
zahawi News

Nadhim Zahawi makes himself look like a fool trying to defend Nigel Farage

Basit Mahmood ·

Most Popular

  1. 1 We need to abolish state-sanctioned poverty
  2. 2 Sky News rejects claims it ‘hounded Nigel Farage’s daughter’
  3. 3 Andy Burnham writes letter to all Labour MPs promising a major overhaul of whipping and vows not to ‘stifle debate’
  4. 4 Andy Burnham apologises for Labour’s previous stance on Gaza and says party ‘didn’t get it right’
  5. 5 Nigel Farage’s approval rating plummets as questions continue over his finances
Scroll to Top