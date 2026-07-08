Britons see Nigel Farage as incompetent, untrustworthy and dislikeable, a new poll has found.

As the Reform UK leader continues to face growing questions about his financial affairs and alleged failure to declare gifts he has recieved, Farage, in a bid to avoid scrutiny and reclaim the narrative, announced yesterday that he would be quitting to trigger a by-election in his Clacton constituency, a seat he has said he will contest again so that the people ‘can be his judge’ rather than the establishment.

He is facing increasing pressure after coming under investigation from Parliament’s standards commissioner since May over a failure to declare a £5m gift he received from a billionaire Reform donor before he became an MP.

And there are calls for another probe after he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

With questions remaining about the sources of his financial support and why he failed to declare it, Farage’s ratings in the polls have taken a nosedive.

Now it’s been revealed in a new poll that voters see him as incomeptent, untrustworthy and dislikeable.

According to polling carried out by YouGov, voters were asked how they saw Farage in terms of contrasting personality traits.

Here are some of the findings below:

Competent 30% vs 54% incompetent

Principled 27% vs 54% unprincipled

Likeable 24% vs 62% dislike

Trustworthy 16% vs 64% untrustworthy