Why Nigel Farage could face back-to-back by-elections in Clacton

Voters in Clacton face the very real possibility of back-to-back by elections in the constituency,due to Nigel Farage’s antics aimed at dodging scrutiny and accountability.

Farage announced yesterday that he was standing down as an MP and will re-stand in the same contest he is causing, amid growing questions about financial support he has recieved and allegedly failed to declare.

The Reform UK leader said the “people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions”, as he insisted he has done nothing wrong.

He is facing increasing pressure after coming under investigation from Parliament’s standards commissioner since May over a failure to declare a £5m gift he received from a billionaire Reform donor before he became an MP.

And there are calls for another probe after he did not disclose support provided by a different political ally.

It was revealed by the Times that the Reform UK leader failed to declare benefits, including staffing, security and housing, provided by long-time aide George Cottrell before he was elected as MP for Clacton in the 2024 general election.

Under parliamentary rules, new members must declare financial interests and “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election, unless where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

Given that the Committee on Standards could have sanctioned him by suspending him from the House for 10 sitting days or more, resulting in a re-call petition and potential by-election over the failure to declare a £5million gift, many are wondering if Farage jumped before he was pushed in a bid to avoid scrutiny.

We also now face the reality of back-to-back by elections, because parliamentary rules state that if a poltician ‘ceases to be a member while an investigation is in progress’ then the investigation is suspended ‘until the Member is re-elected’

So there is a scenario in which Farage wins the Clacton by-election, the investigation resumes, he is sanctioned, suspended and another by-election is triggered.

What a waste of taxpayers’ money all for one man’s ego.