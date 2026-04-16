Reform support plunges in new poll

Another drop in the polls for Farage...

Reform’s polling numbers have been in decline for weeks now, and now another poll spells trouble for Nigel Farage and his party.

More in Common’s latest poll, which has usually had support for Reform hovering around the 30% mark, shows a five-point drop for Farage’s party.

Reform are on 25%, while the Tories are on 22%. Labour has also gained a point to go on 21%. The Greens meanwhile are on 13% while Lib Dems are on 12%.

In recent weeks Reform has been hit with a number of scandals, including Richard Tice’s company being accused of not paying the right amount of tax while many of its candidates have been suspended or quit ahead of the local elections next month.

To make matters worse, Farage’s close association with Trump and his enthusiastic support for the Iran war which the British public opposes, has damaged his party’s standing in the polls.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward