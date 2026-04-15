Reform UK lead slips this month as Labour support increases

It's not going well for Farage...

Worrying times lie ahead for Nigel Farage after the latest poll of voting intention this month saw Reform lose support while Labour gained.

The poll, for CityAM, found that while Reform remained in the lead, it lost four points in April as around 26 per cent of voters said they would vote for Reform. Labour meanwhile jumped by four points to 22 per cent, staying ahead of Zack Polanski’s Green Party on 15 per cent and Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats on 13 per cent.

Labour has enjoyed a bit of a bounce back in the polls following Starmer’s decision to stand up to Trump and refusal to join the war on Iran. While a fragile ceasefire is currently in place between the U.S. and Iran, the President had threatened massive strikes against Iranian energy and transportation infrastructure unless a deal was reached.

That led to warnings by some that such attacks could amount to war crimes. With no clear strategy from Trump, Starmer was praised for his refusal to bow to pressure to join the war, which has been reflected in the polls.

And to make matters worse for Farage, in a head-to-head poll of who would make a better Prime Minister between Starmer and Farage, the Labour leader has a five point lead.

Farage’s enthusiastic support for the Iran war in the initial stages and then U-turn has been seized on by his opponents, costing him in the polls.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward