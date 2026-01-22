Reform slumps in latest poll after Jenrick defection

While Farage may have tried to portray himself as an insurgent against the status quo, Reform is now increasingly seen as a refuge for Tory politicians who voters have already rejected.

Yet more evidence has emerged that Reform may have peaked last year after another poll showed a drop in support for Nigel Farage’s party following Robert Jenrick’s arrival.

After reaching highs of around 30% last year, a number of polls have shown Reform now dropping in the polls, as Farage’s appeal begins to collapse with the party mired in a number of scandals and it’s anti-establishment credentials undermined by Tory defectors joining the party.

The latest poll, carried out by Focaldata, taken between 16-19 January – the first few days after Jenrick was sacked by the Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch leading him to join Reform, found that support for Reform had dropped by three points to 26%.

Labour meanwhile had gained support and is on 21%.

It goes to show that there is nothing unstoppable about Farage and his party and that they are vulnerable, with a number of polls now showing declining support.

Progressives must do all we can to continue to expose Farage and highlight what his party really stand for, failed policies that would worsen inequality and do little to help working people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward