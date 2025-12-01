Support for Reform UK nosedives across several polls as scandals take toll

Farage's headaches continue...

Nigel Farage’s headaches are continuing as support for Reform falls in the polls, bursting the party’s bubble, and it’s more than just a one-off blip.

Several major pollsters have found support for Reform to be falling towards the end of the year, with the recent scandals that the party has been hit by, whether that’s its former leader in Wales being jailed for taking Russian bribes, or councillors suspended for posting racist messages, having had an effect on their poll ratings.

According to the latest YouGov poll, Farage’s party have fallen to their lowest polling level in more than six months, as it continues to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The polling company found that from November 23-24, Nigel Farage’s party are polling at 25%, a two point drop on the week before.

In a post on X, poll aggregator Election Maps UK stated that whilst YouGov usually “record lower Reform scores than other pollsters,” this was still the lowest polling for the party in any poll since April 25.

In addition, polling by Survation has found that Reform are down by five percentage points and to make matters worse for Farage, a BMG research poll has also found Reform’s support falling five points, with a once 15-point advantage now almost halving.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward