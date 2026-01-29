Reform drops points in yet another poll, as Labour gains

Far from being anti-insurgent, Farage’s Reform are the Tories repackaged.

Yet another poll shows Reform is losing support, after Nigel Farage’s party peaked last year.

According to the poll carried out by More in Common, Reform is down two points on 29%, while Labour is up by two percentage points on 22%.

It comes as Reform continues to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Farage’s anti-establishment credentials have also been questioned after the defections of Tory MPs Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman in recent days, swelling the party’s ranks further with former Conservatives leading to accusations that Reform have become a refuge for failed Tory politicians.

A poll carried out by Focaldata earlier this month, taken between 16-19 January – the first few days after Jenrick was sacked by the Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch leading him to join Reform, found that support for Reform had dropped by three points to 26%.

After reaching highs of around 30% last year, a number of polls have shown Reform now dropping in the polls, as Farage’s appeal begins to fall.

It goes to show that there is nothing unstoppable about Farage.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward