Nigel Farage calls Elon Musk’s X ‘very dangerous’ despite making thousands from the platform

Farage and his MPs have made almost £60,000 from posting on Twitter/X

The Reform leader has hit out at Elon Musk’s X, calling it a “very dangerous” place, despite him and his MPs raking in money from posting on the platform.

He made the comments at a press conference on Monday, where he announced that a Reform government would deport 400,000 asylum seekers, including those who have been granted the right to remain in the UK.

Farage said: “The online abuse on X that our minority candidates are receiving is utterly appalling in every way.

“If it was happening to any other candidates from more established parties in the sense of their age, you would all be in total uproar.”

He added: “X is now becoming a very unpleasant, very dangerous place.”

While Farage condemned the racist abuse directed at his candidates on X, he also claimed: “My prediction that there would be an invasion [of migrants] has proved to be true”.

Furthermore, Farage’s criticism of X comes after he and his MPs raked in almost £58,000 from posting on the platform. Farage himself has made over £22,700 from posting on X since becoming an MP.

Other Reform MPs, including Richard Tice, have made almost £7,000 from posting on X, while Lee Anderson has made over £6,000 from the platform.

Rupert Lowe MP, who is now leader of the far-right Restore party – made £22,200 from X while he was a Reform MP.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward