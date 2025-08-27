Elon Musk launches scathing attack on ‘weak sauce’ Nigel Farage

Farage can’t be best pleased...

The war of words between once former good friends Elon Musk and Nigel Farage is continuing, with tech billionaire Musk launching a scathing attack on the Reform UK leader, calling him ‘weak’.

It comes after Farage set out his plan to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants in a bid to crackdown on small boat crossings, with proposals which include locking up women and children, scrapping the Human Rights Act and also giving money to despotic regimes in Iran and Afghanistan to secure migrant deportation deals.

Posting on X, Musk wrote: “Farage is weak sauce who will do nothing.” The Tesla owner has said that Mr Farage is not capable of enacting real change in the UK, particularly in relation to immigration.

Musk and Farage, who were initially allies, with the former at one point reported to be considering donating to Reform UK, fell out earlier this year over Musk’s support for far-right thug Tommy Robinson, who was in prison for contempt of court after repeatedly making defamatory claims about a Syrian refugee.

Following their disagreement, Musk called for Farage to be replaced as leader of Reform saying that he did not have what it takes, with the feud between the pair continuing since.

Musk has instead thrown his support behind the Advance UK party, which is led by Ben Habib, a former deputy leader at Reform.

“Advance UK will actually drive change. Farage is weak sauce who will do nothing”, Musk wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

Hours earlier, in response to an attack by Farage on former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, Musk said: “Unfortunately, the reality is that Farage will do almost nothing to protect Britain. That is obvious.

“Existing law is clear that anyone who was an accessory to aggravated rape or murder, especially of children, is guilty of serious crime and must either serve time in prison if a citizen or be deported if not.”

Farage can’t be best pleased that someone he was hoping would donate millions of pounds to his party shows no signs of returning!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward