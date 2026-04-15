Reform councillor breached code of conduct with sexist comments

The councillor made sexist comments at an International Women’s Day event

A Reform UK councillor “is likely to have“ breached a council’s code of conduct after making a sexist comment at an International Women’s Day event.

At the event in March, Peter York, a councillor and vice chair of West Northamptonshire Council, said that “some women should have never left the kitchen”.

Following York’s comments, which they described as “abhorrent”, Northants Women’s Empowerment Group made a complaint against him.

According to a BBC report, the initial assessment of the complaint found that “there is likely to have been a breach of the code of conduct” that could be dealt with by remedial action.

The assessment added that “The deputy monitoring officer will contact the subject member to arrange civility and respect training as well as to offer words of advice regarding respectful communication.”

Hannah Martin, chief executive of the council, welcomed the decision to arrange training for York, but added that the group’s primary concern was that he is due to become council chair at the next annual council meeting in May.

“We believe his elevation to this prestigious civic role would send a deeply damaging message to the community,” she said, adding: “It is a matter of significant alarm for women across this county.”

In an apology following the event, York said: “I’d like to apologise for any offence taken to a comment made at the weekend, that was taken entirely out of context, whilst being provoked by a member of the public, and a councillor from the Liberal Democrat group.”

The BBC has approached Mark Arnull, Reform leader of West Northamptonshire Council, for comment, to ask if York should take up the position of council chair.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward