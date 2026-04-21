Reform candidate says he wants to ‘blast’ all Muslims ‘off the face of the earth’

Daniel Devaney, one of Reform’s candidates in Bradford said he wanted to “blast [Muslims] all of the face of the earth [sic]”.

How’s Nigel Farage’s ‘beefed up’ vetting process of candidates going? Clearly not well at all, after yet another candidate was found to have made hateful and Islamophobic remarks.

Anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate, which has exposed dozens of Reform candidates for sharing far-right and racist views, has revealed that one of the party’s candidates in Bradford wants to ‘blast’ Muslims ‘off the face of the earth’.

Hope not Hate reports: “Daniel Devaney, who is Reform’s candidate in the Bradford ward of Clayton & Fairweather Green, said he wanted to “blast [Muslims] all of the face of the earth [sic]”.

Writing on Facebook in September 2024, he further described Muslims as “pure scum”, adding: “We’re being invaded by potential terrorists day in day out.”

He also joked about Muslims being paedophiles. “New Muslim valentine card,” he wrote in a post in 2024. “Roses are red violets are blue my girlfriend is 11 and I’m 52.”

Devaney also wrote last year: “Fucking Muslims at it again with their fucking fireworks,” adding they “do wot they want”, including, apparently park on double yellow lines.

And once again, the problem for Reform in Bradford goes beyond just one problematic candidate. John Worsley, also standing in the ward of Clayton & Fairweather Green, shared a comment on Facebook calling for Stephen Lennon, the serial criminal also known as Tommy Robinson, to be knighted.

Reform are fast becoming a safe space for bigots and Islamophobes.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward