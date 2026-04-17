Labour benefits from eight-point swing as Reform support plunges in another poll

Another polling disaster for Farage...

The trend of Reform’s support declining in the polls has continued, with yet another poll showing support for Nigel Farage’s party collapsing.

According to polling carried out by Freshwater Strategy, support for Reform declined by four points to 26%, while support for Labour increased by four points to put it on 22%.

The Conservatives meanwhile are on 19%, while the Greens are on 15% and Lib Dems on 13%.

Farage’s party used to hover around the 30% mark in polls last year, however its support has gradually ebbed away after being embroiled in a number of scandals, including Richard Tice’s company being accused of not paying the right amount of tax while many of its candidates have been suspended or quit ahead of the local elections next month.

To make matters worse, Farage’s close association with Trump and his enthusiastic support for the Iran war which the British public opposes, has damaged his party’s standing in the polls.