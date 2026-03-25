Reform drops points in latest poll, as Labour gains

After reaching highs of around 30% last year, a number of polls have shown Reform now dropping in the polls, as Farage’s appeal begins to fall.

In yet another headache for Nigel Farage, Reform has dropped points in the latest poll, as the public begins to take another look at the far-right party and scandals start to take their toll.

According to the latest YouGov Westminster voting intention poll, Reform are on 23%, down two points since a fortnight, while Labour have gained two points and are on 19%. The Greens have lost a point on 18%, while the Tories remain unchanged on 17%.

Reform continues to be hit by scandals, with its candidates having been found to have posted bigoted and Islamophobic social media posts, while its councils break promises not to raise council tax and are failing to deliver.

After reaching highs of around 30% last year, a number of polls have shown Reform now dropping in the polls, as Farage’s appeal begins to fall.

It goes to show that there is nothing unstoppable about Farage.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward