Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns leaves viewers bemused with latest take on Iran war

'Does the Lincolnshire Mayor have her own militia now?'

Yet another Reform UK politician has left viewers completely bemused, after muddling up her position on the Iran war, with many left wondering what had happened.

Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns, the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, appeared on Sky News this week to say that she did ‘ideally not’ want to see British troops on the ground in Iran, before adding that ‘you can’t rule anything out’.

She then said we should ‘most certainly’ be using more of our weapons.

It’s unsurprising that Reform politicians don’t have a clear position on the conflict in Iran, given that their party leader Nigel Farage has himself u-turned.

Farage first claimed that the UK “should do all we can to support” the US and Israeli strikes on the Middle East country, before saying this week: “If we can’t even defend Cyprus, let’s not get ourselves involved in another foreign war.”

Aside from being left confused by Jenkyns’ position, viewers were left asking why a local mayor was giving their position on international affairs.

One social media user asked: “Does the Lincolnshire Mayor have her own militia now?”, while another added: “Fascinating new powers for mayors. Must have missed that devo vote.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward